It was dry all week. Cooler temperatures prevailed. It got hot in the afternoon, in the 80s, but there were two or three nights it got down into the 50s. We’re probably going to start harvest today. Nothing’s dry yet — there was one guy ran some early beans last week, and we’ve got some that’s probably a week off yet. We’re going to start some corn. It’s probably in the 24% range, 23%. They’re calling for some rain tomorrow, slight chance, but it’s mostly everybody getting ready for harvest.