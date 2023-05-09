People are also reading…
Storms brought a real mixed bag, all the way from 3.2 inches to a trace. I see some sizable corn up. Some as big as 3-4 inches. I’ve got some soybeans coming up and I think that’s the stage of most of the early beans in the area. We had a 2-inch rain a couple weeks ago that sealed them in. They were hard to get up, but I think they’ll be all right. I think that rain helped. Most of the wheat was getting sprayed for last fungicide in the middle and late last week. I think when the weather straightens out and we get a forecast of sun, my neighbor’s alfalfa will be the first to be mowed. It’s hard to cure hay as cool as it’s been.