It’s been pretty all week. Two locations did get a shower Monday evening, two-tenths where my brother was planting. It stopped him for the evening but he was able to get going again the next day. It’s been really pretty and calm and cool temperatures. Still aiding in the strawberry production. All are finishing up corn planting, and soybean planting is probably winding down too now. We have post spraying of the earliest corn of Accuron and Roundup and soybean spraying, we haven’t done any —they’re a little too small — but it’ll be coming up next week. Lot of hay was mowed Saturday and Sunday and Monday, but with cool temperatures it’s taking an extra day for that to cure up.