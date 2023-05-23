People are also reading…
It’s cool, which is good for working outside. We had rain at the end of the week move through the area again. Really scattered amounts — from a trace in some places to an inch and a half in others. My neighbor mowed alfalfa Saturday. This is the first opportunity for any stretch of weather that anyone’s been able to make hay. It’s a touch late on the first cutting for most. Looks like more opportunities this week. Corn and bean planting is still going on. Most farmers are winding up on corn or are finished. Our acres are scattered and we have smaller fields, so planting takes more time. We probably had four days suitable for field work in the last week.