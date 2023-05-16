People are also reading…
Across the area the rains this past week have been spotty, so some have been able to plant and some have not been able to plant all week. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve had rain to get everything up that we planted. It’s still slow coming up with the cool temperatures. We had some soybeans lay in the ground three weeks before they emerged. They were no-till. Most of the wheat last week got its last fungicide application. It’ll probably be ready for harvest a month from now. We’d like to be done with planting before then, but it seems like we never are. Alfalfa, I’ve got a neighbor wanting to mow his alfalfa bad, but with the weather forecast it’s hard. He needs three good days of dry weather and I don’t see any of them.