We had two days you could get in the field which weren’t real good — marginal at best, and you had to pick your spots. Still cool weather. When I left the house this morning it was 40 degrees. Some corn is emerging, the first planted. It’s slow to come up. It’s taken a full two weeks plus to come up. I have not seen any soybean emerged yet. The wheat’s heading now. I’m driving by a field now that’s got some yellow tips on the leaves, I think it’s due to the cool, damp weather. Some of the flag leaf tips are yellow. It could grow out of it with the warm weather.