People are also reading…
We’ve been spraying corn and I sprayed my first beans, post-emerge corn and side dressing corn. It’s getting awfully dry now. I don’t know that everything’s going to come up on this last planting because it got so dry. We’re not in a desert, but we’re losing our topsoil moisture. There’s been some scattered stuff go through. We did catch a little rain yesterday at one location, but everything else was zero. Wheat harvest is probably two weeks off. It looks decent. Most all the alfalfa hay got made.