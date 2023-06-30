People are also reading…
There was some rain got close, but here it’s still hot and dry. There have been a few pop up storms around — one in Indiana with six inches of rain and hail. Wheat harvest is about to wrap up for everybody. Corn and beans have been showing effects. If you’ve got sandy soils, the crop’s completely burned up there. Rain won’t even help them. Seems like the later corn is actually looking better than the early corn. This corn that’s early and trying to tassel, it’s hard on it. Neighbor got his alfalfa second cutting made. It looked pretty good. But the third, I don’t know, there may not be a third if it doesn’t rain