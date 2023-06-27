People are also reading…
It’s going to be a bad week here. We missed the rain and we’re cooking too. It’s pretty dry, and especially this early corn is going to be hurting. Some of the earliest is trying to tassel now and it’s hard on it — it’s hard on everything when you get this flash drought. I think planting’s wrapping up. Double crop is trying to be planted and most of it’s going in dust. We’re still harvesting wheat, it’s two-thirds to three-fourth done. Seems like test weights were real good. I got a 64.8 and wondered if they checked it right. A lot of 62 and 63. And yields were good. Same forecast for this week, hot and dry. You can always hope for a pop-up.