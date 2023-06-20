People are also reading…
It’s dry and getting hot. Over here yesterday we were all hoping and praying for rain. We got a little bit, two-tenths. But with seeds sitting in dry ground, that won’t do it. It takes about an inch as dry as it is for crops to emerge. Wheat harvest started in our area last week. Moisture was up until Friday and finally went away then. Wheat’s temperamental — it’s gotta be just right. A lot of people will plant their double-crop beans and hope they get a rain in the future. We didn’t plant any yet because we bale straw some behind our wheat. Post spraying of herbicides on soybeans and some of the later corn has been happening. Waterhemp has hardened off and is even harder to kill with this dry weather.