We got a little rain in most places. This was getting critical. A lot of this latest planting was just lying in dry dirt. We’re hoping this will be enough to bring them up. Most of our area got somewhere from an inch and two to six-tenths, which we’re really thankful for. Fertilizer that had been top dressed had been badly burnt. We’re hoping this rain will help the corn grow out of the burnt phase. However you put your nitrogen down, this rain will help. You can’t believe the pressure everybody was under. It’s really depressing when you just watch everything wither. We’ve been fortunate it’s still been cool. This morning it was in the 50s.