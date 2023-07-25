People are also reading…
We finally had some storms roll through — 6-9 inches. Went through a drought there for two months and then it caused some flooding bad in places. Route 37 was under at Olmsted. They may have had 12 or more there. Low-lying areas were under water, but creeks were dry and low enough that they had room for water, of course. We actually got a little spritzer here this morning, I think about a quarter of an inch. We’re trying to wrap up post-spraying on some wheat-stubble beans.