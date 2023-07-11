People are also reading…
I can’t believe it, we’ve missed most everything. We did get a half a tenth. We’ve had a lot of chances and missed a lot of chances. Corn’s really taking it pretty hard. There’s even some soybeans that can’t come up due to the dry weather, the double-crop beans. The corn is trying to tassel and some of it’s 4 foot tall, 5 foot. That’s on the lighter soils especially. The heavier soils that hold more moisture, corn still has a decent color, so it’s not like every acre’s that way, but it’s still really dry. There’s some fungicide application on the early corn and the early beans are blooming. But boy, we have a lot of deer damage — this dry weather is making the deer come out of the woods.