All week it rained and we got about 5 and eight-tenths. More flooding. We hadn’t dried up from the other flood yet, now we got more. The decent crop we thought we were going to have, it’s turned it yellow from having wet feet. The corn’s hurt from the drought and the early beans are still short. The top is out of the early crops that will come off in September, but the wheat stubble beans, if you were able to get a stand, they’re really growing now. The pastures are improving now and guys may be able to make a second-cutting hay crop. We didn’t get quite done spraying with those late beans and now we’ll have some weed escapes.