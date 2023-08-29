People are also reading…
That heat’s something — it’s awful. Beginning of the week, we were still wet from the extra rain, but it sucked it out. I don’t think we went back into drought mode yet. Everything’s still green, but it definitely cooked things. A lot of them haymaking were done last week. We’ve done quite a bit ourselves and there’s quite a bit of CRP hay being made. If it was down two days, it was ready to bale. We had a little rain go through Sunday morning. We didn’t get much — two-tenths. A nice little shower that helped a little and it ushered in cooler temperatures.