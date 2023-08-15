People are also reading…
We got some more rain. The heavy rain we were supposed to get missed us — this last one we just got a quarter of an inch. No drying. On the bottom land you can smell it rotting in the beans. That’s not a good sign. I had some of my very last beans I planted, I never got a post spray on them and the weeds were getting obnoxious. I just sprayed them — I mudded through. If they get out of control you can’t kill them. Third-cutting alfalfa was done about a week ago. There was a bit of a window and they got it done.