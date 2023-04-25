People are also reading…
Kind of cool and wet, but that’s common this time of year. There has been a little planting. I’ve heard some reports of some guys being done with corn. They may have some replanting to do. If I had to put a percent on it, somewhere between 5-10% is planted. Some haven’t even started yet. We’ve planted 500 acres of corn and 100 acres of beans. We had 2 inches of rain Wednesday night or Thursday and that put a stop to everything again, except repair work — there’s always plenty of that to do. We’re working on no-till spraying of corn and beans. It’s too wet to do anything but that in the field. Wheat is in boot stage and we’re approaching spraying our last fungicide, probably next week. I bought my first strawberries of the season, an early variety. Sweet Charlie was the variety. They’re about two weeks ahead.