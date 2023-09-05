People are also reading…
It was beautiful weather. All’s looking good. Corn’s starting to mature quite a bit. I would expect heat this coming week to take it over the edge as far as maturity and harvestability. I would guess the more aggressive guys will start toward the end of the week. Soybeans planted near early May are starting to change as well. I would expect harvest to start for those in three weeks. I finally have found some southern rust in Richland County. That’s really the first disease we’ve found this year.