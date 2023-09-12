People are also reading…
Harvest has stared for the early guys. Moisture running 25-30% on corn. I’ve yet to see any beans harvested. Corn yields, in places the report is down from average, but some of the higher management guys don’t seem to be finding that. In my experience, yields are based on your management type. Guys with higher management had bigger root systems for that dry spell we had. Could see a yield drag, but it’s too early to tell. Very little rain tomorrow and then I’d say it’ll be full swing after that.