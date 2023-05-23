People are also reading…
We’ve got the next seven days forecast with some 80 degree temperatures coming up. Looks promising for these crops that need sunlight and heat units to take off. We haven’t had a rain since last week but it’s still been wet. The guys that need to start finishing up planting will be able to start any day. We’re kind of in an odd time. The guys finishing up planting are waiting for it to dry, and I would say herbicide post applications will start this week and sidedress nitrogen applications have started as well. We’re in that transition phase from planting procedures to in-crop procedures.