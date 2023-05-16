People are also reading…
We’ve actually had some warmer temps this past week. Mid 70s or so to low 80s. A lot of corn that was planted early last week is emerging and looks really good. We got a good rain shower last night. It was starting to turn fairly dry, so it was another good timely rain. We got an inch and two-tenths in Wabash County. Most people are completely finished. Almost every field there’s emerging crops — not many bare fields left. Posting the crops with herbicides will be next. I have one last plot to plant — just a couple acres on our farm. Fungicide on wheat was done last week and the week before. We’re usually around June 15-20 on wheat harvest.