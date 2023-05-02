People are also reading…
Guys have still been hesitant to plant due to cold temps. But there was significant progress on ammonia applications as well as corn and soybean planting. Some guys have nearly completed soybeans already and others haven’t started. Some were aggressive and others were hesitant with those cold temps. We’re 100% planted on soybeans and look to start planting corn toward the middle of this week. And maybe, depending on the weather, start fungiciding wheat toward the middle of this week.