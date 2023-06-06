People are also reading…
It’s very dry. The crops aren’t stressing too terrible yet. They’re rapidly growing. There’s a very slight chance of rain in the forecast this coming week, but we’ll see what happens. Wheat harvest I expect to start for the early guys at the end of this week. For most, it will start next week. The wheat looks good. I’m a little concerned about test weight due to the dry weather, but we’re not far from finding out. Corn and beans look good. On the really high temperatures days the corn is starting to roll slightly, but we’re not at a detrimental stage yet.