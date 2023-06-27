People are also reading…
The crops are starting to show some severe stressing in the afternoons due to excessive heat. The rainfall this past weekend was below what was expected. A lot of places didn’t get anything; some places got around a tenth of an inch. With the growth stage the corn is in, a tenth is only about half a day’s worth of water, so it wasn’t beneficial except for cooling down the canopy. We’re starting to get nervous, but the forecast does look promising for the next 10 days. Wheat harvest is wrapping up. Several farms had yields approaching 100 bu./acre — a better year than expected.