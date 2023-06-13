People are also reading…
We got around an inch of rain on our farm in Richland County. The county I live in, Wabash County, had a few areas that got just a little more. A very, very good rain that was desperately needed in order to have a crop the rest of the summer. Overall, corn fields and soybean fields are looking very good. I’ve found some soybeans that are already starting to flower, and that rain was very timely in order for things to progress as they need. I suspect wheat harvest will start this week. Definitely by end of the week there will be several acres of wheat that have been nibbled on.