A lot of corn fungicide and bean fungicide is happening. I personally am starting to wrap up on drone fungicide applications. I’m projecting to have around 3,000 acres covered with the drone. That was my goal and we shouldn’t be too far from it. Lot of long days, but sometimes it has to be that way. We’re looking for rain. We’re not hurting but could use a rain to help during this grain fill period. This next week’s extreme temperatures are concerning due to pollination timing here.