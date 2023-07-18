People are also reading…
We’ve had no rainfall this week. We expected a little but not a lot and did not get any so far. Forecast looks promising for some rain, but looks like we’ll have some warmer temperatures coming up which potentially could cause issues as the corn is pollinating right now. I’ve started to see some Japanese beetles feeding on silks on the corn as well as defoliation to some soybeans. The cooler temperatures have certainly helped with disease, in my opinion, but at some point they’re going to be here. Some guys went ahead with fungicide because we did get that rain. There was a lot of doubt about fungicide because we’d been so dry.