We got a pretty big rain shower last night. According to Climate, over an inch on most of my farm and the farther north you go it was more than that. Much-needed rain during grain fill. The corn in Wabash County is starting to enter dough stage. The corn in Richland Country is probably mostly milking. Got a little ways to go yet, but that rain will help fill out kernels and cool down the canopy. There haven’t been many issues from what I’ve walked. This rain may change things, but insect pressure and disease pressure, all’s well. Most issues have been environmental — a little bit of hail damage in spots.