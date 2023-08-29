People are also reading…
Things changed a lot this past week. Fortunately, we had fairly decent soil moisture, so things could’ve been worse than they were. But still, too hot for comfort. I anticipate later corn to tip back the end kernels a bit. I don’t think beans hurt quite as bad due to the soil moisture. It’s hard to judge this time of year because beans are starting to change a bit with natural maturation. Either way, 120-degree heat index is not ideal. We made it through, it’s cool this week and we got a shower, so things are looking better than they were.