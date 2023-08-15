People are also reading…
Cooler temperatures, low 80s for the most part. Lot of sunshine. We did receive some rainfall in Richland County where my home farm is. Certain fields had upwards of 3 inches. They went from being extremely dry to now water standing. I walked a lot of corn, and there’s a lot of tip-back even in areas with rain over the growing season. Corn yields in this area are going to be above average but I don’t think they’ll be the exceptional yields we’ve seen the past couple years. I would say average to above average beans and average corn yields.