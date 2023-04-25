People are also reading…
Growers have been able to get started fairly early with a lot of good weather to allow for proper planter maintenance and preparation. Last week we got a rain shower in my direct footprint, around an inch. That has put a hold on things. I would expect in the next day or two, if we don’t get another shower, people could be full swing again. Prior to that rain there was a tractor in every field doing tillage and some planting. There’s a lot of guys in my area that plant soybeans first, but there are several acres of corn in the ground and I see that as earlier than expected. Wheat in our area, the flag leaves are starting to emerge and heads are fully developed in the boot stage. Hopefully the frost doesn’t get it. There’s been some concerns with the frost. I planted some beans on March 22 with my drone. They’re up about 2 inches, and I hope the frost doesn’t whack them.