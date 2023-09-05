People are also reading…
This week has been a great week weather-wise. It has been a busy week as we didn't get much farm work done since we are getting ready for the annual Hazelhurst Consignment sale. Was able to get part of the fourth crop hay made that was little better than second and third cutting. Starting to see some beans drop leaves and corn starting to change as well. There have been a couple people chopping corn silage this week in the area. Sounds like the heat is coming again that will push things along a little faster.