We received around half to an inch of rain in our area Saturday night depending on where you were. Beans have really dropped leaves and are getting close to ready. There will be some ready to go towards the end of the week depending on weather. Several corn fields are starting to dry as well. We hand shelled some early corn on Friday at 21%. So hopefully we’ll be ready to do corn or beans by the end of the week. Last of the hay should get wrapped up this week, and we got earlage chopped as well. Good luck to everyone and stay safe out there.