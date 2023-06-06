People are also reading…
It was a pretty dry week for us last week. We did see a couple small showers in our area, but it was very spotty. One neighbor says he had three-fourths of an inch and another had an inch, but it was pretty isolated with small pockets. Some of the lighter-ground corn has been rolling up the last couple days with the heat. Lots of sprayers are running, doing second pass spray on corn. First-crop hay was finished up last week. Hopefully some rain will bring back the second crop. Everyone needs to pray for some rain to come soon.