We finally got some much-needed rain over the weekend — looks like close to an inch. We got most of the second-crop hay baled last week, which made around 40% of what the first cutting did. This rain will hopefully help the third cutting get a good start. Wheat has started turning and is looking good. This rain should help the beans start growing again. There were many areas of corn showing stress last week on lighter ground. We really hoped for more rain in the near future, but thankful for what we did get.