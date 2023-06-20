People are also reading…
Been another very dry week. Cooler temperatures helped some. Second-pass spraying is pretty well finished up in the area. Corn is hanging in there and looking fairly good yet so far, but without any real chances of rain and the warmer temps predicted, this week may look a lot different by the end of the week. Beans look like they are just hanging on but not growing. Going to start cutting second-crop hay this week but won't be much there. Had to start feeding hay in one pasture to cows already — way too early for that.