Last week was an interesting week — from extreme heat and humidity to storms. We were able to get some third-crop hay made earlier in the week. Friday night brought storms to the area that saw some damage. We lost power at a couple farms for a good portion of the day on Saturday, which meant getting generators set up to pump water for cattle. We escaped a lot of damage. We did receive close to 3 inches of rain that were welcomed. The grass is starting to green up and the hay we got made last week is starting to green back nicely for fourth crop.