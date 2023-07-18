People are also reading…
I have been gone for the last week, but coming back things look better. Most corn has tassels in the area. Some fields were very uneven and took a few days to get completely tasseled. This last week we received a couple of good rains in the area — anywhere from a half up to 2 inches in some places. Got started harvesting wheat, and yields look to be very good for the year we have had. Third-crop hay looks to be coming back fairly well, and it will be time to cut that in another week.