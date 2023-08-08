People are also reading…
Last week we saw heat, humidity, fog and a little rain. Wasn't a good week for making hay. Friday we decided it wasn't going to dry any more, so had to wet bale and wrap all we had down. Most all fungicide has been applied — still a little going on, as I see a plane flying over. The little rain we have had has sure greened things back up. We have two really nice retirement auctions this week in our area, so we'll test the equipment values this week to see how they are holding up.