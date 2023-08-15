People are also reading…
Last week was a pretty nice week overall, not as hot as it had been previously. Everything looks good as can be expected right now. Beans look to have set quite a few pods and are looking good. Late weeds, mostly velvet leaf are starting to come through in several fields in the last week or so. Fourth crop hay is coming back very nicely with the timely rains after taking off third crop. The two farm retirement sales I mentioned last week went very well, both were very clean lines of machinery and sold very well. Looks like we will be getting some possibilities for more moisture this week to hopefully help filling pods and adding kernel depth. Have a good week.