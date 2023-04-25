People are also reading…
Last week was a great week for field work. There were several guys who got their oats seeded and a majority of the anhydrous applied in the area. I did hear of a couple guys who planted some early soybeans and even of a couple putting in a few acres of corn. The week of April 21 was pretty wet for the most part — not a wheel turned. The tiles are all running pretty full right now. Hopefully this week will turn things back around and get back to spraying and field work, but last week was a good week to catch up on shop work to be better prepared.