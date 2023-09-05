People are also reading…
I got looking a little deeper at some of the crops this week and found some stuff looks pretty bleak. Rain might still help some, but we’d need more than the 2/10 inches predicted. Soybeans on sandy soil are starting to color up and burn, and it looks like it will be hot and dry again. It may be an early and short harvest. One of my customers says he thinks he might have only 35 bu./acre soybeans. Our neck of the woods isn’t looking the best right now. It’s not going to be as bad as 2012, but I don’t see a bumper crop. I think management practices will start to play a role in what you yield. Strip-till or no-till corn may perform better this year, but convention tillage might have shot you in the foot this year. There may also be some differences in yield because of planting date or variety. “It’s going to be interesting.”