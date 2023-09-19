People are also reading…
We got another one and a quarter inch shot of rain. We are still dry, but that helped quite a bit. The soybeans are turning now, so combines will be rolling here in the next week and a half. Maybe some corn will come off about the same time or a little later. I did some yield checks — I’m not unhappy with the way it turned out. It depends on where you caught the rain on how the yields will turn out this year. That 5-inch rain in August helped pull yields up, but it still wouldn’t be a bin buster. On the market garden side, it’s beginning to be full speed ahead for apples and pumpkins around here.