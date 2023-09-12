People are also reading…
We have somewhat survived the hot, dry period and now we are into a period of on-and-off rain this week. I was at a field east of us this weekend that looked good from the outside. They are going to chop it for silage. We are three-quarters to half milk stage in corn. Beans are from still green to almost dead. I think those who got the OK rains will have average yields and where there had been less rain, they will have subpar yields. It just depends on where you are. Guys are mentally prepared to have yield swings this year. One neighbor’s corn yield check was 200 bu./acre. Here on the sand, you don’t know.