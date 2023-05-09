People are also reading…
We made good planting progress, and I sprayed all weekend. Some of the guys with bigger operations are in the middle of their season and some guys with smaller acreage are wrapping up. We are got some nice rains on May 8 — about two-tenths of an inch, which is nice. Some potatoes are coming up while carrots and other spring crops are up. By the end of the month, we will have some vegetables ready to go to market. It looks like mid-70s most of the week. Some early corn will be up and out and enjoying sun. It’s a big change from two weeks ago when we didn’t have anything planted.