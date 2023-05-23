People are also reading…
Everybody got the itch to cut hay over the weekend. Soybeans are up, corn is up and growing vigorously this week. The first market opened on the weekend so we’re up at dawn getting everything moving this time of year. Sweet corn is up and cole crops are going in. By the end of the week, some peas will be blooming. Things are moving along quite rapidly. It looks like we may go through a little dry spell and we’ll see how that goes, but there is still quite a bit of moisture in the soil, so I don’t think it will be too much of an issue. As of right now, we’re off to a good start.