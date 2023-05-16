People are also reading…
Over the last week, we got about an inch of needed rain here. And it didn’t all come at once, with four-tenths to start followed by six-tenths another day and then another two-tenths. It slowed everybody down a little last week, but we had made good progress planting corn and beans two weeks before. It’s good to have the moisture. I see corn up but no beans in this area yet. Peppers onto the farmland now, and the cucumbers go out this week and tomatoes. We will have veggies ready for market at my farm by the end of the month.