I’m hilling potatoes today. We had some spotty rain. My farm got an inch and a half, others got four- tenths and some none — all within four miles of each other. I saw one last planter last week. Now everybody is really done planting. The first hay crops are off here. Post applications are well underway. We’re putting more summer crops in here at the farm. Corn has shot up. At the first of the week, it was 6 inches tall, and after the rain this week, it is at least 10 inches high.