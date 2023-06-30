People are also reading…
Feels like 90 already at 7 o’clock. We’re looking at 90 to 100% humidity. We’re finally getting a little bit of that much-needed rain. We’re harvesting potatoes. Looks like we’ll have tomatoes here in a week or two, maybe earlier. Crop-wise we’re looking to see flowers on soybeans even though they’re as short as short can be. Corn is shoulder high. We’ll tassel in the next two weeks and hopefully we’ll catch some rain during pollination and cool nights. We might have another two weeks of bean growth, so if we get enough heat we’ll see some of these later beans shade over. We’re gonna see a ragweed problem after that rain. If it stays humid, we may start to see some white mold issues. With this moisture coming up from the south we’ll probably see some corn leaf diseases. I’m hoping tar spot doesn’t come in early because that could devastate an already bad year.