We got between 1.2 to 1.4 inches of rain across the area starting on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Curious me, I stayed up to 2 a.m. to see how long it would last. It was a little heavy at first, but we got a decent amount. The cracks look a lot better this week. It worked out pretty well for us when we needed it the most. The next battle will be managing weeds after a dry period. There will be some weed escapes in soybeans. Giant ragweed will bolt. There may be some late applications of Roundup. On the vegetable side, we are spraying some sweet corn today. Cucumbers are flowering. Our veggies are doing well this year, but we have the opportunity to water them.